Apoorva Arora highlights lack of notable research focused on the female body

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Family Aaj Kal', has voiced her concerns about the need for proper healthcare for women.

The actress, who has battled PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease)-related symptoms, said that despite significant advances in medical science and healthcare, there remains a notable lack of research focused on the female body.

PCOD is a hormonal imbalance condition that disrupts the normal fertility cycle in women.

Raising an important question, Apoorva told IANS: “This gap in understanding hinders progress in improving women's health and well-being. Women make up half of the world’s population, and if they are not receiving optimal healthcare, it calls into question our progress as a society."

The actress further said: “Historically, women have been underrepresented in positions of authority and have often not received recognition for their scientific achievements. Addressing these issues, though seemingly small steps, is crucial for achieving gender equality in healthcare and ensuring that the needs of all are met.”

Apoorva, who has worked in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Kannada films, also shared insights on how yoga has helped her relieve PCOD-related symptoms.

The actress said that yoga has been crucial in her fitness journey. She tried multiple forms of exercise, but it turns out that yoga has been the most sustainable for her.

“It helped me relieve PCOD-related symptoms over the years and also helped heal old injuries," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.