Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed

Tirin Kot, July 13 (IANS) The Counter-Narcotics Police have destroyed seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, police said on Saturday.

In the drive against illegal crops, the counter-narcotics police smashed seven acres of poppy farms in the Charchino district of the province on Friday, Bilal Urozgani, spokesman for the provincial police office, said, adding that the police will not allow anyone to cultivate illegal crops, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Afghan caretaker government banned poppy cultivation and its processing to drug and drug trafficking in April 2022, and since then, the administration has been fighting to keep the war-torn and once poppy-growing country free from the drug menace.

Investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

