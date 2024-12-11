IT Jobs 2025: Master These 5 In-Demand Skills, GCCs, BFSI, and Healthcare on Talent Hunt

The recruitment landscape in the IT sector is set to experience a significant boost, with NLB Services projecting a 15-20% increase by 2025. This positive shift is attributed to heightened activity in the sector, especially during the second half of this year, leading to a promising outlook for recruitment across various domains in the coming year.

The demand for critical technology skills such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Analytics, and Cloud Technologies is expected to rise by 30-35%. However, the growth is not confined to these skills alone. Companies are being urged to prioritize upskilling in a broader range of technological competencies to stay competitive.

With technological advancements accelerating, companies are making strategic investments in upskilling their workforce. This shift aims to bridge the skills gap and prepare employees for the evolving demands of the industry. Additionally, campus recruitment is expected to remain a key hiring strategy for major companies, with an uptick in hiring activity anticipated during the latter half of 2024-25.

The hiring surge is not limited to traditional IT firms. Global Capability Centers (GCCs), manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and healthcare sectors are also expected to increase IT recruitment by 30-35%. This reflects a cross-industry demand for skilled IT professionals, underscoring the growing influence of technology in diverse sectors.

The elevated demand for skills such as AI, ML, Data Analytics, Python, and Cloud Technologies is expected to drive a significant increase in the hiring of freshers. As companies strive to build a future-ready workforce, fresh graduates with these key skills will be in high demand.

With companies emphasizing technological upskilling, focusing on campus recruitment, and seeking fresh talent in emerging tech fields, the IT sector is poised for a period of robust growth. Organizations across GCCs, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing are set to capitalize on this momentum, ensuring a vibrant job market for IT professionals in 2025.

