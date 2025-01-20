Job Opening at Doordarshan Prasar Bharati, Hyderabad
In India, public sector media platforms extensively broadcast every initiative by the central and state governments. Hyderabad’s Doordarshan, a key government-run broadcaster, not only airs these programs but also streams the Prime Minister’s monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address. A trusted institution for decades, Doordarshan has recently announced job openings, offering employment opportunities for eligible candidates. Prasar Bharati is inviting applications for these positions. Here are the details:
Job Details:
Position: Senior Correspondent
Type: Full-Time, Contractual Basis
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree or postgraduate diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized university or institution.
Experience: A minimum of 5 years of relevant experience is mandatory.
Age Limit: Applicants must be under 45 years of age.
Salary:
The monthly salary ranges from ₹80,000 to ₹1,25,000, depending on the pay scale.
Application Process:
Interested candidates must register their details online at https://applications.prasarbharati.org. After registration, log in to submit your application.
For aspiring journalists, this is a promising opportunity to join one of India’s prestigious media organizations.