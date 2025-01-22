HCLTech Announces 5,000 New Job Openings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HCLTech, a global leader in technology services, is further strengthening its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of a new state-of-the-art tech center. The new facility is set to create 5,000 additional jobs, providing a major boost to the local economy and expanding the company’s global delivery capabilities.

The announcement was made following a meeting between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and C. Vijayakumar, the global CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, 2025.

The 3,20,000 square-foot tech center, located in Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City, will focus on delivering cutting-edge cloud, AI, and digital transformation solutions to clients across industries like hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services. The facility will also play a key role in HCLTech's continued global expansion.

HCLTech's commitment to sustainability is evident in the new center’s Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, aligning with the company’s long-standing dedication to eco-friendly business practices.

Speaking about the new center, C. Vijayakumar expressed, "Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, remains a crucial part of HCLTech's global network. This new facility will enhance our capabilities and help us serve our global clients better."

The expansion further solidifies Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for global IT companies. Chief Minister Reddy lauded the move, highlighting how the tech center reinforces the city’s appeal to the IT sector on the global stage.

Minister Sridhar Babu echoed this sentiment, stating the state government's ongoing efforts to foster a robust tech ecosystem. He also emphasized the state's commitment to extending tech opportunities to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, promoting local job creation for youth. Minister Babu encouraged HCLTech to consider expanding its presence in other cities within Telangana.

With its presence in Hyderabad since 2007, HCLTech now operates five centers in the city, underscoring the region’s growing importance in the global IT landscape. The company plans to formally inaugurate the new tech center next month.