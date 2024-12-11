K’taka: Four girls on education trip drown in sea; govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Karwar (Karnataka), Dec 11 (IANS) A shocking incident has been reported from Murudeshwar coastal town in Karwar district of Karnataka, where four girl students on an educational trip drowned in the sea. The state government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of each deceased girl on Wednesday.

The girls were swept away by strong currents while playing at Murudeshwar beach on Tuesday evening. Authorities managed to rescue four girls initially, and a search is underway for others. The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Deeksha, Lavanya, Vandana, and Shravanthi.

Deeksha, Lavanya, and Vandana’s bodies were found on Wednesday morning. Shravanthi was rescued immediately after the incident on Tuesday but later succumbed to her condition. Two other students were successfully rescued by the authorities, and rescue operations continued to locate the remaining students.

The deceased were students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Kottur village near Mulbagal town in Kolar district. Including teachers, a total of 57 people were on the academic tour. The strong sea currents pulled the girls away while they were playing on Murudeshwar beach.

It is alleged that negligence on the part of the teachers and the tourism department contributed to the tragedy.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed shock over the incident and announced compensation while paying his condolences over the tragedy.

Siddaramaiah stated, “I was shocked to learn the news of the students from the Morarji Desai Residential School in Mulbagal Taluk, Kolar District, who drowned in the sea near Murudeshwar during an educational trip. I pray for peace for the departed souls and offer my condolences to the grieving parents of the children.”

“The state government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the four students who died in this tragic incident. I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district to make arrangements to transport the bodies to their hometowns,” Siddaramaiah stated.

CM further cautioned, “Teachers must exercise greater caution while supervising children during trips. When visiting dangerous locations, special care should be taken to monitor the children. I can understand the grief and pain of the parents who have lost their children. I pray that such tragedies never happen again.”

