India's Richest Beggar: ₹7.5 Crore in Assets, Yet Chooses to Beg!

Mumbai: In India, the sight of beggars and those struggling to survive on the streets is sadly a common one. Many individuals can be seen at busy road intersections and public places, hoping for alms to make ends meet. However, not all beggars live in poverty. One such person, who defies the typical image of a beggar, is Bharat Jain from Mumbai, who claims to be the wealthiest beggar in the world.

Bharat Jain is often seen seeking donations at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a major railway station in Mumbai. His appearance is no different from that of any other beggar—dressed in simple clothes and asking passersby for money. But contrary to what one might assume, Bharat is far from financially struggling. In fact, he is a millionaire with assets exceeding ₹7.5 crore.

In addition to his substantial wealth, Bharat owns two flats in Mumbai and several commercial properties in Thane. Surprisingly, his primary source of income comes from his street begging, which brings in an estimated ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 per month. He has been following this unconventional lifestyle for over 40 years, during which he has made smart investments that have helped him build a real estate portfolio.

Given his considerable financial success, many wonder why Bharat continues to beg, especially when he has a steady income from his properties. His answer is both fascinating and revealing. Bharat claims that he enjoys the act of begging and finds it fulfilling, which is why he chooses to continue, even though his family urges him to stop. At 54 years old, Bharat remains content with his choice and expresses no desire to change his lifestyle, despite the wealth he has accumulated over the years.

