Leaked: Alia Bhatt's First Look from Alpha! Check It Out!

Alia Bhatt's first look from "Alpha" is out now, setting social media on fire. Check out the exclusive images from the sets of "Alpha" shot by the photographer.

After "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all geared up to star in YSR's Spy Universe film "Alpha." The actress is set to play a challenging, action-based spy role, which has fans excited. Pictures of Alia Bhatt from the sets are now available.

In the exclusive images released, the actress looks solid and ready to fight goons. Alia is seen in a black tank top paired with black leggings and gloves. Her look suggests she might be shooting an action scene for the movie.

Reports say that Alia, along with actress Sharvari, is expected to perform many stunts in the first female-led Spy Universe action movie. This film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, along with "Animal" actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

