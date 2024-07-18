Telangana Farm Loan Waiver: Rs 7,000 Crores Disbursed to 1.142 Million Farmers

CM Revanth Reddy Engages with Farmers during Loan Waiver Fund Release

Dialogue with Farmers: On the occasion of releasing the farmer loan waiver funds, CM Revanth Reddy conversed with farmers at Rythu Vedikas. The farmers expressed their joy during this interaction. Farmers from various districts spoke directly with the CM via video conference, voicing their satisfaction and concerns.

In front of the Telangana Secretariat, farmers performed milk abhishekam (a ritual offering) to a portrait of CM Revanth Reddy. Similar celebrations took place across several districts, with Congress supporters joining in the festivities, and farmers expressing their happiness.

Deputy CM Bhatti's Comments: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka remarked that it was a day of celebration for the farmers. He emphasized that the Congress government had fulfilled its promise of loan waivers, a commitment not met by the previous BRS government. Bhatti highlighted that the government was implementing a massive loan waiver of ₹31,000 crores in one go, ensuring every promised rupee was delivered.

Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao's Comments: Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao called the day historic and festive for farmers. He acknowledged the difficulties and ridicule faced but assured that the Congress government was steadfast in its promise. Despite financial constraints, the government was honoring its commitment, demonstrating its dedication through this significant initiative. He promised more beneficial programs for farmers in the future, reaffirming that Rahul Gandhi's words were being fulfilled.

Release of Loan Waiver Funds: The loan waiver funds have been credited to the farmers' accounts in Telangana. As part of the first phase, the government will deposit Rs 7,000 crores into the accounts of 1.142 million farmers, waiving loans up to Rs 100,000 today.

Further Plans: CM Revanth Reddy, along with ministers, will continue to engage with farmers at various Rythu Vedikas. Public representatives will also join the farmers in celebrations. The government has taken necessary measures to ensure the funds reach the intended recipients without diversion.

The second and third phases of loan waivers are scheduled for the end of this month and the first week of August, respectively. The Congress government plans to spend a total of Rs 31,000 crores on loan waivers, aiming to complete the process before the end of August.