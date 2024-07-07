Captain Cool MS Dhoni celebrates his 43rd birthday with Bollywood star Salman Khan.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh, shared the intimate midnight celebrations of her husband's 43rd birthday on social media. Bollywood star Salman Khan joined in, wishing him with the caption, "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab." The video shows the former Indian captain and the Bollywood star feeding each other cake, creating a memorable moment for fans.

Salman Khan's X post:

Mahi, currently in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations, was seen celebrating his birthday at midnight on July 6. The private party video, posted by Sakshi Singh, features Salman Khan joining the festivities.

Here is the video:

This clip is going to break internet! Salman Khan × MS Dhoni ❤#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni

pic.twitter.com/HMeFiymdUo — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 6, 2024

Salman Khan also posted a video on his X account, showing Dhoni cutting a cake with Sakshi and Salman by his side. Fans flooded the post with love and admiration. Salman Khan and Dhoni were seen together at Ambani's sangeet event, mingling with other stars.

Salman Khan is currently shooting his upcoming movie, Sikandar. The film's second schedule, featuring Prateik Babbar in an action-packed scene, will be shot over 40 consecutive days starting in mid-August. Designed by Sajid Nadiadwala's grandson, the film is set to debut over the Eid weekend of 2025 and promises an unparalleled cinematic experience.