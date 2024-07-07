Servant kills employer for not paying due salary

Gurugram, July 7 (IANS) A servant allegedly murdered his employer for not paying him his salary for past three months.

Rajiv Ojha, a resident of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, was murdered by his servant Arjun Kumar, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

Ojha ran a general store in The Sarenas Society located on Sohna Road and used to live alone in a flat in the same society.

According to the police, the deceased's daughter told the police that on Saturday night around 8 p.m., someone informed her about the murder of her father.

Upon receiving the information, she, along with her mother and younger brother, reached her father's flat where she found her father's body lying on the floor. They immediately informed the police.

Police then reached the spot and took custody of the body. During the investigation, police nabbed the accused from Agra.

During questioning the accused revealed that he had been working at Ojha's general store for the past three months and when he asked for his salary an argument broke out between them.

Following the arguments, the accused killed the victim on June 31 with a sharp-edged weapon inside his flat and fled the spot.

"The accused will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings. The weapon of murder is yet to be recovered from the accused," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.