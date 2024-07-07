Avika Gor strikes a balance between being rational and following her instincts while selecting films

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between being rational and following her instincts when selecting films to work on.

Avika made her film debut in Tollywood in 2013 with 'Uyyala Jampala'. Subsequently, she appeared in Kannada and Telugu films such as 'Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki', 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Care of Footpath 2', 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada', 'Natasaarvabhowma', and '#Bro', among others.

The actress made her debut in Hindi cinema with '1920: Horrors of the Heart' and will be seen next in 'Bloody Ishq' with Vardhan Puri.

“When it comes to selecting movies to work on, I aim to strike a balance between being rational and following my instincts. I carefully consider all the offers that come my way, weighing factors like the script, the director, the cast, and the overall vision of the project,” Avika told IANS.

“However, there are also times when I rely on my intuition, allowing my gut feelings to guide me towards projects that resonate with me on a deeper level.”

The actress said that her approach combines thoughtful consideration and trusting her instincts, which “helps me choose roles that I feel passionate about and that offer me opportunities for growth as an actor.”

“And while not every decision always works out as expected, I view each experience as a valuable lesson that contributes to my journey in this industry,” she added.

