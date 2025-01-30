Anger erupts in Jharkhand's Giridih after missing toddler found dead in field

Giridih, Jan 30 (IANS) A wave of shock and anger swept through Pihra village in Gawan block of Jharkhand's Giridih district after the body of a four-year-old girl was discovered in a nearby field on Thursday.

The deceased child, identified as Saira Parveen, was the daughter of area resident Mohammad Sajid.

Saira had been playing near her house on Wednesday afternoon when she suddenly went missing. As evening fell and she did not return, her worried family members, along with other villagers, launched an extensive search throughout the night in and around the village. However, there was no sign of the child.

On Thursday afternoon, some villagers found Saira’s lifeless body in an agricultural field, a short distance from her home. As soon as the discovery was made, hundreds of villagers gathered at the site, grief-stricken and enraged over the suspected murder.

Upon receiving information, local police from Gawan police station arrived at the scene. The villagers, seething with anger and demanding justice, insisted that this was a clear case of murder and pressed for immediate action against the culprits.

In response to the mounting tension, SDPO Rajendra Prasad of Khori Mahua Sub-Division also rushed to the village to address the situation. He assured the villagers that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the girl’s family and are investigating all possible angles. Officers are questioning locals and looking into whether there were any disputes or enmity involving Saira’s family. Potential suspects are being identified, and their movements are under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the child’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has left the villagers in deep mourning, and their fury over the heart-rending crime remains high.

