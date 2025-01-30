Jackky Bhagnani is on hunt for a unique story for ‘Faltu 2’

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently shared exciting updates about his plans for the highly anticipated sequel of "F.A.L.T.U."

In a recent Q&A session, Bhagnani revealed that he is actively searching for a “good and exciting story” to bring the sequel of the 2011-released film. During the interactive session, Jackky, who is currently busy with his upcoming production venture, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi," expressed enthusiasm about the sequel’s potential but maintained that the story’s originality is the key to the film's success.

He said, “I am looking for a good and exciting story for F.A.L.T.U-2. Once we find something unique and appealing, we will definitely make the sequel.”

Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner Puja Entertainment, the film starred Jackky, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, while Akbar Khan and Darshan Jariwala appeared in supporting roles. The film was released on 1 April 2011.

Meanwhile, Bhagnani recently made headlines after he attended the opening ceremony of the International League T20, which kicked off in the UAE. Speaking about his love for cricket, the actor said that he always enjoyed playing the sport as a kid and even today.

“I've always enjoyed playing cricket as a kid, and I still enjoy it to date. Attending the ILT20 Opening Ceremony was a one-of-a-kind experience. We all love cricket, and it was an amazing experience for me to perform at the opening ceremony. It's lovely to see how cricket brings people together, and seeing everyone's energy made me ecstatic,” he shared.

Work-wise, the 'Youngistaan' actor is gearing up for his upcoming production venture, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi.'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

“Mere Husband Ki Biwi” is slated to hit the theatres on February 21.

