Withdrawal of draft UGC regulations: TN Assembly adopts resolution moved by CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Centre to immediately withdraw the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2025.

These regulations pertain to the selection and appointment process for Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) and the minimum qualifications required for the appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in colleges and universities.

While presenting the resolution, Chief Minister Stalin asserted that the draft regulations were against the spirit of federalism, as they encroach upon the rights of the states and undermine the authority of democratically-elected state governments.

He warned, “If the Centre refuses to change its stance, we will take this matter to the people and approach the court.”

CM Stalin emphasised that education should remain under the purview of the state governments, as only they can ensure inclusiveness in education.

Legislators across political parties, including the AIADMK, supported the resolution. However, BJP members staged a walk out in protest before the resolution was put to vote.

The Assembly highlighted its opposition to the draft’s clause regarding the selection and appointment process for Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs).

The proposed regulations grant the Governor/Chancellor the authority to constitute a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointing V-Cs.

This committee would include nominees from the Chancellor, the UGC Chairman, and the apex body of the respective university, such as its syndicate or senate.

The resolution condemned these provisions, stating that they violate the principle of federalism enshrined in the Indian Constitution and negatively impact Tamil Nadu’s higher education system.

CM Stalin argued that the draft regulations would harm the state’s education sector, which is founded on the principles of social justice, and would jeopardise the future of Tamil Nadu’s youth.

He urged the Union government to withdraw the proposed guidelines.

CM Stalin further criticised the Centre, accusing it of introducing policies that undermine inclusiveness in education and employment.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), he claimed it was designed to disrupt school education. He also alleged that public examinations introduced by the Centre were deterring students from continuing their education.

“NEET has crushed the dreams of medical aspirants and is rife with irregularities,” CM Stalin stated.

He accused the Centre of unjustly “capturing” universities established using the resources of state governments.

The CM underscored Tamil Nadu’s reputation for having some of the best educational institutions in the country and affirmed that the DMK government would not remain silent while the autonomy of these institutions was being eroded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.