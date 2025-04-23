CM Sukhu condemns terror attack in Pahalgam

Shimla, April 23 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed many lives and left scores injured.

At least 26 tourists have been killed after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming it a cowardly act, the Chief Minister said such incidents were unacceptable in a civilised society and anti-social elements must be curbed at all costs.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and with all those affected by this barbaric act," he said in a statement.

CM Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The terror attack was carried out on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near the tourist town of Pahalgam.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

As per reports, two to three terrorists wearing Army fatigues came and fired at horse-riding tourists in the Baisran area around 2.30 p.m.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport.

PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirmed India's "unshakable" resolve to fight terrorism.

