Ukraine, EU extend freight transport deal for another year

Kiev, June 21 (IANS) Ukraine and the EU have amended and extended their agreement on freight transport liberalisation, which was due to expire on June 30, for another year, the Ukrainian government press service reported.

The updated deal includes provisions for prolonging the cancellation of special permits for haulers travelling between Ukraine and the EU, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the same time, the agreement created new mutual obligations between the parties regarding transport licenses and the labelling of trucks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the "transport visa-free regime" with the EU would contribute to Ukraine's integration into the European economic space and spur the country's economy.

"It will ensure positive dynamics of exports to the EU countries, which will make us more economically sustainable," Shmyhal added.

According to him, in the past 18 months, Ukraine's exports to the EU increased by 48 per cent backed by permit-free freight transport travel.

Ukraine and the EU signed the freight transport deal in June 2022.

At the end of last year, Polish carriers staged protests at several checkpoints on the Ukrainian border, demanding the return of the permit regime for Ukrainian haulers crossing into the EU.

The updated agreement includes a clause that a permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers could be automatically extended until the end of 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.