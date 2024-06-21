Canada unveils national school food policy

Ottawa, June 21 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled the federal government's policy to deliver the National School Food Program across the country.

With an investment of 1 billion Canadian dollars ($730 million) over five years, the programme will provide meals to up to 400,000 more kids every year, beyond those served by existing school food programmes, according to a news statement from the Prime Minister's website.

On average, the programme is expected to save participating families with two kids up to 800 Canadian dollars ($584) a year in grocery bills, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The programme includes investments that will support school food programming for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities as well as Self-Governing and Modern Treaty partners, many of whom have some of the highest rates of food insecurity in Canada, the statement added.

According to Statistics Canada estimates, in 2022, 22.3 per cent of families and more than 2.1 million children under the age of 18 in Canada reported experiencing some level of food insecurity over the past 12 months.

