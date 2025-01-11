Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Rituals, Punya Kala and Maha Punya Kala Timings

Makar Sankranti is a significant Indian festival dedicated to the Sun God, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). It symbolizes the end of the winter season and the onset of longer days, making it an auspicious time in Indian culture. Unlike other festivals based on the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti usually falls on the same day every year.

Date and Time

In 2025, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14.

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala: 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM

Maha Punya Kala: 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM

Rituals of Makar Sankranti

Holy Dip

Taking a bath in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari is a common ritual. It is believed that this act purifies the soul and absolves sins.

Puja

Devotees perform special prayers to Lord Surya (Sun God) to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

Special Dishes

Traditional dishes like til laddoo (sesame seed balls), khichdi, and Pongal are prepared and offered to the Sun God as a gesture of gratitude.

Donations

Donating essentials such as money, clothes, and food to the needy during the Punya Kaal is considered highly meritorious.

Breaking Fast (Parana)

Those observing fasts typically break them during the Punya Kaal Muhurta, aligning with the auspicious timing of the festival.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great devotion and joy, bringing communities together in prayers, feasts, and charitable acts.

Also read: Sankranti Rooster Fights: A Well-Known Tradition Gaining Both Popularity and Controversy