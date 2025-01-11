Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Rituals, Punya Kala and Maha Punya Kala Timings
Makar Sankranti is a significant Indian festival dedicated to the Sun God, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). It symbolizes the end of the winter season and the onset of longer days, making it an auspicious time in Indian culture. Unlike other festivals based on the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti usually falls on the same day every year.
Date and Time
In 2025, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14.
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala: 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM
Maha Punya Kala: 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM
Rituals of Makar Sankranti
Holy Dip
Taking a bath in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari is a common ritual. It is believed that this act purifies the soul and absolves sins.
Puja
Devotees perform special prayers to Lord Surya (Sun God) to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.
Special Dishes
Traditional dishes like til laddoo (sesame seed balls), khichdi, and Pongal are prepared and offered to the Sun God as a gesture of gratitude.
Donations
Donating essentials such as money, clothes, and food to the needy during the Punya Kaal is considered highly meritorious.
Breaking Fast (Parana)
Those observing fasts typically break them during the Punya Kaal Muhurta, aligning with the auspicious timing of the festival.
Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great devotion and joy, bringing communities together in prayers, feasts, and charitable acts.
