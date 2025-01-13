Sankranti 2025: Kites Play Key Role in Pongal Festival Celebrations – Here's Why!

Makar Sankranti, a prominent harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God, marks the arrival of spring and a significant shift in both astronomical and agricultural cycles. It is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India, where people come together to rejoice in the season's change. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Key Celebrations and Timings

Makar Sankranti is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, from flying vibrant kites to indulging in traditional sweets and bathing in holy rivers. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the day are as follows:

Auspicious Period: 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM

Optimal Time for Bathing and Donation: 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM

General Auspicious Timing: 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM

The Tradition of Kite Flying

One of the most exciting aspects of Makar Sankranti is the kite-flying tradition. This custom is believed to have originated from the ancient idea of maximizing exposure to sunlight. Sunlight, particularly during the winter months, is considered beneficial for health, aiding in the recovery of skin diseases and other seasonal disorders. Moreover, sunlight is a rich source of Vitamin D, contributing to overall well-being.

Flying kites is also seen as a symbolic gesture of gratitude and appreciation toward the divine. The colourful kites soaring through the sky represent the joy of welcoming the new season and honoring the power of the sun.

Celebrations Across the Country

Makar Sankranti is celebrated under various names and forms across India:

Andhra Pradesh: Pedda Panduga or Makara Sankranti

Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra: Makara Sankranti

Tamil Nadu: Pongal

Assam: Magh Bihu

Odisha: Makara Chaula

Bihar: Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura

Kerala: Makaravilakku

West Bengal: Poush Sankranti

Himachal Pradesh: Magha Saaji

Goa: Maghi Sankrant

Celebrations in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Gujarat and Rajasthan host some of the largest and most spectacular kite-flying events during Makar Sankranti. In Gujarat, the International Kite Festival, celebrated since 1989, is a grand event where people from around the world come to participate in the vibrant celebrations. In these states, handmade kites are meticulously crafted months before the festival, adding a unique touch to the festivities.

Makar Sankranti is not only a festival of cultural significance but also a time for individuals to engage in charitable acts, soak in the health benefits of the sun, and celebrate the bounty of the harvest season. As the festival brings communities together, it serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness between nature, tradition, and the human spirit.

