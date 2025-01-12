Bhogi 2025: Wishes, Greeting and WhatsApp status for January 13

Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, is a great celebration in the southern states of India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. This colourful festival marks the beginning of the harvest season, a time for gratitude, new beginnings, and rejoicing with family and friends.

Bhogi is a celebration where good triumphs over evil; it's a time to discard the old and unwanted items of life and invite new joy and prosperity into our lives. This festival is dedicated to Lord Indra, who is the god of rain and clouds, whom farmers worship because of his grace on the harvest.

People gather around bonfires to celebrate Bhogi, wishing family, friends, and loved ones warm wishes. The festival is a time for reunions, socializing, and enjoying traditional foods, music, and dance. The air is filled with the sweet aroma of freshly harvested rice, sugarcane, and other crops, which are offered to the gods as a symbol of gratitude.

People throw out old stuff at home to initiate the new. Cleanliness: all the house paint, is white. Hang marigold flowers and mango leaves all around. Prepare for new. All women at home prepare rice flour paste freshly gathered from farm lands and with their own red mark paint kolam.

