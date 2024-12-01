Sobhita Dhulipala's Stunning Traditional Jewelry for Her Mangalasnanam

The pre-wedding ceremonies of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's soon-to-be wife, Shobhita Dhulipala, have started. The actress, who is going to get married to Chaitanya on December 4, recently underwent the Mangalasnanam ceremony.

During the ceremony, Shobhita was bathed in turmeric paste, a traditional ritual in Telugu weddings. The ceremony was attended by her family members, who also presented her with traditional jewellery.

As per Telugu tradition, the Mangalasnanam ceremony holds great importance before the actual wedding. The ceremony purifies the bride and showers her with good luck.

Shobhita ties the knot with Naga Chaitanya on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Only a few close family members and friends will be present at the ceremony.

The actress has been quite busy with pre-wedding events. She is giving out hints from her preparation by posting snippets of it on social networking websites. The fans are keen to see the actress in an all-white outfit for marrying her beau.

