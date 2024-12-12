Satya Dev’s Zebra OTT Release Date Announced – Stream This December!

The much-anticipated crime drama Zebra, starring the passionate actor Satya Dev, is all set for its OTT debut. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film also features Daali Dhananjaya in a pivotal role. Released in theaters on November 22, 2024, the movie has garnered mixed reviews. However, fans can now look forward to its availability on the Aha streaming platform starting December 13, 2024. The film will be available in both Telugu and Tamil.

There are speculations that Zebra may also release on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Jeniffer Piccinato, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sathyaraj, Sunil, and Satya Dev. The captivating music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur. Zebra is produced jointly by Padmaja Films Private Ltd and Old Town Pictures.

