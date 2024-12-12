Orange alert for Tamil Nadu; heavy rains till December 16

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely in several southern states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka - on December 13. The weather warning has led to an orange alert issued by the authorities for several districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Tamil Nadu, an orange alert was issued on December 11 over the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai. At isolated places over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur districts, a yellow alert has been issued.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfalls at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 10 to 13 and again on December 16. Besides, very heavy rainfalls are likely to occur at isolated places on December 11 and 12.

There will be an orange alert at one or two places in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts on December 12 in Kerala. Heavy rains are forecasted for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on December 12. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragode districts are expected to experience heavy rains on December 13.

Karnataka will experience heavy rainfall too, but it will fall in South Interior Karnataka during December 12 and 13 and in Coastal Karnataka on December 13.

Heavy rains are expected; hence schools, colleges, and all educational institutions have a chance to be shut down on December 13 as a precautionary measure since the authorities may declare their closure for students' safety.

