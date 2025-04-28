Yogi govt's crackdown on illegal encroachments near Nepal border; unauthorised structures demolished

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) In a sweeping crackdown, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken major action against illegal encroachments in the districts near the India-Nepal border, demolishing hundreds of unauthorised structures, including unrecognised religious institutions.

The large-scale drive, which aimed to free valuable government land from unlawful occupation, was carried out in border districts such as Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, and Balrampur.

The special anti-encroachment operation, conducted between April 25 and April 27, targeted areas within a 10 to 15-kilometre radius of the Nepal border. These regions had long seen the proliferation of illegal structures on public land, some of which included unregistered religious sites.

Authorities said the move is part of a broader push to secure sensitive border areas and restore public property.

In Bahraich, officials identified 227 cases of illegal encroachment in the Nanpara tehsil, falling within 10 kilometres of the international border. While 63 encroachments had already been removed in earlier phases, an additional 26 were demolished during the recent operation, bringing the total to 89 cleared sites.

Authorities confirmed that no religious or educational structures were found among those removed.

In Shravasti, the administration took decisive action against unrecognised madrasas. A total of 17 madrasas, seven in Jamunha tehsil and 10 in Bhinga tehsil, were shut down due to a lack of valid documentation. In addition, many temporary and permanent illegal encroachments were addressed under Section 67 of the Revenue Code, with eviction and demolition orders being enforced.

Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj districts also witnessed strict measures. In Siddharthnagar’s Naugarh tehsil, illegal construction of mosques and madrasas was confirmed at five sites within a 10 km range of the border. Six more unauthorised structures were identified in Shohratgarh tehsil. Investigations and enforcement are currently underway under the direction of senior officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government has stated that this is part of a sustained campaign to protect border areas from illegal settlements and ensure law and order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.