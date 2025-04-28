Preity Zinta’s ‘Monday mood’ is all about romance with ‘pati parmeshwar’ Gene

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Preity Zinta has served “Monday mood” goals, covered in love and romance with her “pati parmeshwar” Gene Goodenough.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring her and her husband Gene. In the image, the couple can be seen sitting on a wooden bench on a dock by a serene lake. Preity is donning a long black dress and is sitting on Gene’s lap as she smiles for the camera. Gene has his arms around her waist and is also smiling softly.

The caption reads: “Monday mood #Patiparmeshwar and #ting.”

It was in 2016, when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia via surrogacy in 2021.

On April 27, Preity celebrated the young talents from her IPL team Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Priyansh and Prabhsimran Singh. She took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures.

For the caption, she wrote, “Last night rain played spoilt sport, but not enough to dampen the spirits of our two young explosive openers."

"Prabhsimran has been with us from the start when he was a teenager and this is Priyansh’s first IPL! I’m so proud to see both of them play fearlessly and with maturity complimenting each other and becoming the base of Punjab Power (sic)”.

On the acting front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947," where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol.

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se….” She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier.” Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Dil Hai Tumhaara,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Koi… Mil Gaya,” “Veer-Zara,” “Salaam Namaste,” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.” It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth.”

