2024's Indian Blockbusters: Kalki 2898 AD Dominates IMDb List!

India’s superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have once again proven their dominance in the Indian film industry with their blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this highly anticipated sci-fi thriller blends Indian mythology with futuristic dystopian elements. The film’s impressive visuals and gripping storyline led it to become the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. It also earned the number one spot in IMDb's list of the most popular Indian films of the year, cementing Prabhas’s status as a pan-India superstar. Deepika’s portrayal in the film has been widely celebrated, adding to her already remarkable string of box-office hits.

As 2024 draws to a close, Deepika has emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses, with another significant success in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Prabhas has continued to capture audiences’ attention with films like Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which further fuels anticipation for his future releases. Deepika’s performances in Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, and other films highlight her versatility and growing global appeal.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank Maharaja Shaitaan Fighter Manjummel Boys Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kill Hanu-Man Laapataa Ladies

These films reflect the diverse tastes of Indian cinema audiences, ranging from horror-comedies and thrillers to emotional dramas and high-octane action films. As the year wraps up, both Prabhas and Deepika’s influence continues to soar, with several exciting projects ahead for both stars.

