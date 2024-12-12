Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil's Goa Wedding: Exclusive Details Revealed!

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a private ceremony on December 12, 2024, in Goa. The couple's intimate wedding has drawn significant attention, with pre-wedding festivities already creating buzz online. Photos from Day 2 of the celebrations, shared by a fan page on Twitter, reveal vibrant and lively events leading up to the big day.

One of the highlights is the unique security measure for guests — wristbands imprinted with the letters "КА" to ensure only invited attendees participate. Adding to the charm, guests receive a magazine titled "Welcome to the Wedding Madness," featuring photos of Keerthy and Antony along with details of their love story and wedding celebrations.

Keerthy herself has offered glimpses of her excitement on Instagram, resharing a picture of herself in a personalized robe with "Kitty" embroidered on the back. Sharing official pre-wedding photos, she captioned them, "Here we goooo!!! And the madness begins," hinting at the joyful atmosphere.

On the professional front, Keerthy's recent film 'Raghu Thatha' earned positive reviews, especially for its engaging second half. Critics highlighted its humor, quirky characters, and emotional depth, with standout moments like a playful visual gag involving a bald head and a comically intense sister-in-law. The film's compelling storyline and comedic timing were especially appreciated, making it a memorable release for the actress.

As the wedding approaches, fans eagerly await more updates on the couple's grand celebration. The blend of personal joy and professional success has made 2024 a remarkable year for Keerthy Suresh.

