Keerthy Suresh’s Goa Wedding Ceremony: Stunning Photo Shared, Goes Viral

Popular actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she prepares to marry her childhood friend and long-time boyfriend, Antony Tuttle. The wedding, scheduled for December 12, will be a grand celebration with loved ones and celebrities in attendance.

Keerthy Suresh took to social media to announce the news of her wedding, sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities. According to reports, family members from both sides have already arrived in Goa, where the ceremony is set to take place. The couple, who have been in a relationship for 15 years, are ready to take their bond to the next level.

A Wedding of Two Traditions

In a heartwarming display of unity, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Tuttle’s wedding will be conducted according to both Hindu and Christian religious traditions. The celebrations will begin with a Hindu wedding ceremony in the morning, followed by a Christian church wedding in the evening. This unique blend of customs reflects the couple’s respect for both their families' faiths and beliefs.

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded event, with several high-profile celebrities from the film industry reportedly set to attend. The celebrations are already in full swing as pre-wedding events have commenced in Goa, building excitement and anticipation for the big day.

Keerthy Suresh’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Baby John. Her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which is expected to showcase her talent on a larger platform. With her wedding and Bollywood debut happening around the same time, Keerthy Suresh’s life is undoubtedly buzzing with new beginnings and big moments.

