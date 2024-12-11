Raj Kapoor's heroines, Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, come together to celebrate his centenary

Mumbai, Dec 11(IANS) Cine & TV artists’ Association(CINTAA) is all set to commemorate the centenary of the legendary Shri Raj Kapoor with an enchanting musical evening.

The grand celebration will be helmed by CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon and Sr. Vice President Padmini Kolhapure.

This special occasion will be marked by a mesmerizing musical extravaganza on December 18th, 2024, at the prestigious Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Mumbai.

In a celebration befitting the Showman of Indian Cinema, the event will bring together some of the most celebrated voices in the music industry.

Esteemed artists such as Nitin Mukesh, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Sudesh Bhonsle, Bela Sulakhe and others will breathe life into the unforgettable melodies of R.K. Films, evoking cherished memories of Raj Kapoor’s cinematic masterpieces.

Reminiscing about the icon Raj Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon shares, “Raj Kapoor ji was not just a filmmaker; he was a storyteller of the human spirit. His legacy is a guiding light for generations to come”

Padmini Kolhapure adds, “Celebrating Raj Kapoor ji’s centenary is akin to honouring the soul of Indian cinema. His genius continues to inspire, and this evening will be our heartfelt tribute to the man who made dreams come alive on screen”

Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to supporting CINTAA’s vulnerable and needy members, underscoring the values of community and care that Shri Raj Kapoor championed throughout his illustrious life.

CINTAA, the esteemed Cine & TV Artistes’ Association, is enriched by the presence of some of the most celebrated names in the Indian entertainment industry. Among its distinguished members are renowned actors such as Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Puneet Issar, Upasana Singh, Hemant Pandey, Kanwarjit Paintal, Deepak Parashar, Mukesh Rishi, Vikas Verma, Rakesh Bedi, Anita Raaj, Yashpal Sharma, Sahila Chadha, Chandraprakash Thakur, Manoj Joshi, Rashid Mehta, Priti Sapru, Vindu Dara Singh, Hetal Parmar, Deepak Chadha, and Sheeba Akashdeep.

