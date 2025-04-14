Gurugram: Live-in partner held for killing woman

Gurugram, April 14 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner on March 11, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Shiv Shankar Sharma, alias Kali Charan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, while the victim was identified as Rita, a native of Bihar.

Police said that on March 11, information was received regarding the body of a woman found in the village of Naharpur.

An official said that on receiving the information, the police team reached the spot where the body of a woman was found wrapped in a blanket in a field in Naharpur village.

“The police team got to the scene and had the body inspected by the scene-of-crime and fingerprint teams, and kept the body in the mortuary for postmortem and identification,” he said.

He added that on March 31, the deceased’s father identified the victim as his daughter, Rita, who was residing in the Naharpur village in Manesar, in rented accommodation and told the police in his complaint that his daughter Rita was married 11 years ago.

“About five years ago, Rita and her husband came to the village of Naharpur and started living on rent and started working here. Due to a rift between his daughter and her husband, he left his daughter in Naharpur. After that, his daughter started living in a relationship with a person named Shiv Shankar, alias Kalicharan,” he told the police.

The official added that the body of a woman was found in the fields.

“He suspects that Shiv Shankar, alias Kalicharan, has murdered his daughter,” police said.

He said that on the complaint received, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Manesar, Gurugram.

“During the investigation, the police nabbed the accused on Monday from Naharpur in Gurugram. In the initial police interrogation, it was found that the accused was in a relationship with Rita,” he said.

He added that the accused used to work as a laborer, and Rita worked in a company in IMT Manesar itself.

Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said that the accused suspected Rita of having a relationship with someone else, due to which the accused killed her on February 23 and dumped her body in a wheat field.

He said that for further interrogation, the accused will be produced in the court and is currently under police custody.

