West Bengal: BSF ADG meets Murshidabad violence victims, assures them of all help

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General, Eastern Command, Border Security Force (BSF) reached the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Monday and spoke to victims of the violence that occurred there recently. He was accompanied by Karni Singh Shekhawat, IG, BSF, South Bengal Frontier, and other senior officers of the Force.

"The ADG visited the violence-hit areas of Suti and Samserganj in the district, where he spoke to victims and locals, assuring them full security. He expressed his sympathy and assured that the situation will be brought under complete control soon and the BSF is fully committed to their safety. Their needs will be taken care of in every possible way, he said," the BSF spokesperson of the South Bengal Frontier said.

Gandhi also met Rajeev Kumar, DGP, West Bengal, who is camping in Murshidabad and discussed the current situation, assuring all possible cooperation from the BSF to completely curb the violence and restore peace. The ADG also met other senior administrative and police officials during the tour to ensure better coordination and cooperation.

"The ADG also met the BSF jawans deployed in the violence-hit areas and praised them for living up to the trust of the people. He appreciated their efforts to control the volatile situation to a great extent and boosted their morale. He also visited the border areas of both Murshidabad and Malda to take stock of the security arrangements there. He gave necessary instructions for complete vigilance and alertness," the spokesperson said.

Owing to what has taken place in Murshidabad and parts of Malda, Gandhi directed officers to maintain extreme caution and vigil along the International Border (IB) with Bangladesh along these two districts. Much of the border there is riverine and unfenced.

"The ADG took very serious note of what has happened. He gave a clear message that the BSF will provide all possible help to the civil administration and police to restore peace soon. He clarified that the safety of citizens is of top priority and any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. By visiting the border areas of both the districts having international border with Bangladesh, he ensured complete vigil against any nefarious attempt and intention to take advantage of the current situation," the spokesperson added.

