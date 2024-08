Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Twitter reviews: Mixed Talk!

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has finally been released in theatres today, August 29, after a long wait. Under Vivek Athreya's direction, Nani and Priyanka Mohan play lead roles, and SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. It was released this morning. Though this movie had great expectations, it is receiving moderate reviews from the audience.

Here are a few reviews from X, formerly Twitter:

Review :

Screenplay🕵️‍♂️ VivekAthreya Not upto The Mark .. 1st Half - SJ Surya & Nani Don't Miss it Theatre

Interval 🥵🥵🥵 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Potharu Motham Potharu 2nd Half

Bit booring bit lengthy & a Mass entertainment .

BGM 🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥 Over all 3.5/5#SaripodhaaSanivaaram pic.twitter.com/72x9JMm335 — சம்யூ😍❤️ (@Penguinladie) August 29, 2024

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram Review🔥💥🧨

A commercial action drama with Strong start and climax, solid performances by @NameisNani! 💥👍@iam_SJSuryah As usual nailed with his performance, He’s A BEAST 💥🔥🥵🧨#JakesBejoy Mass Beat BGM 🥵🥵💯

Overall - 4/5 ⭐️⭐⭐⭐#AskNani pic.twitter.com/oBqUbclSky — Ruchika Singh (@Ruchika5545) August 29, 2024

Fans kante band kotte vallu ekkuva vunnaru entraa 🤣#SaripodhaaSanivaaram pic.twitter.com/3RIxzRgGeC — 𝘿𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙇𝙤𝙧𝙙🗿 (@Knull_King1) August 29, 2024

GUTS undali ra bhai elanti intro accept cheyyataniki✊💯 Em Mass impact icchipadesav anna #Nani 🛐 Vere vallu chesunte troll stuff ayyevaru😭

EVVADU cheyyaledu🥹💥#SaripodhaaSanivaaram pic.twitter.com/G7ltUpBniY — Dheeru ✘ mowa (@DheeruMowa) August 29, 2024

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram 1st half was ok with an excellent SJ Suryah and good #Nani and a decent interval bang but falters due to the predictable screenplay and Priyanka Mohan irritating romance scenes and speed breaker song and 2nd half disappoints big time. Cringefest! 2.25/5 pic.twitter.com/14nIsVCB2G — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) August 28, 2024

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram is a satisfactory action drama that had moments of excellence but at the same time had moments where the film was too dragged out and predictable. The introduction block, interval block, climax block, and few confrontation scenes between Nani and SJ Surya… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 28, 2024

