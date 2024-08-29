Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Movie Review, Rating

Plot

Surya (Nani), notorious for his explosive temper during his teenage years, made a solemn vow to his dying mother: he would keep his anger in check, unleashing it only once a week—on Saturdays. Dayanand (SJ Suryah), a feared CI, and his brother Koormanand (Murali Sharma), are two powerful forces in the city. When Surya becomes fed up with Dayanand's brutal actions, he decides to confront him head-on. As the conflict intensifies, Surya's childhood love, Charulatha (Priyanka Mohan), and Koormanand become entangled in the battle. The resulting clash between Surya, Dayanand, and Koormanand leads to an intense and captivating power struggle.

Analysis

Unlike Vivek Athreya's previous films, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action drama that has its moments of brilliance but is ultimately held back by a predictable and stretched-out narrative.

The film shines in its introduction, interval, climax sequences, and the intense confrontations between Nani and SJ Suryah. These parts of the film are executed with precision and impact.

However, the momentum dips due to a flat narrative and a screenplay that becomes too routine, making the film feel overly long and occasionally tedious. Saripodha Sanivaaram feels lengthy due to stretched out scenes.

The characterizations are the film's strongest asset. SJ Suryah’s portrayal stands out, delivering an excellent performance, while Nani is comfortable in a role that plays to his strengths. The background score adds intensity to the action sequences, further enhancing their appeal.

Despite its shortcomings, the film offers enough to warrant a watch, particularly for fans of the genre. It's an average entertainer that serves as a decent timepass.

Highlights:

Nani's Performance

Nani - SJ Suryah's Face-Off Scenes

Action and BGM

Sanivaram Fight Concept

Drawbacks:

Lengthy Runtime

Predictable Scenes

Flat Screenplay

Sokulapalem Episodes

Drag in pre-climax

Verdict: Average Sanivaaram