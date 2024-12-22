Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Experience and Overcoming Fear

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a Pan India blockbuster, earning over Rs. 1600 crores. The movie has set new records, and its songs have also gained massive popularity. Among them, the song Peelings has stirred quite a buzz.

Some fans have shared their objections to certain dance steps in the song, while others have praised it for being unique. In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna shared her experience with the song. She revealed, "I was surprised when I saw the Peelings rehearsal video. I was excited to dance with Allu Arjun sir, but at first, I was scared."

Rashmika admitted that she has a phobia about being lifted, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar helped her overcome her fear. “Once I trusted him, it became fun,” she said.

She also added, "Not everyone will like everything. If I doubt myself, it will be difficult to grow as an actress. My job is to entertain people, and I don’t want to hold back."

Despite mixed reactions, Peelings has become a standout track in the movie's soundtrack.