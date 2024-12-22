Allu Arjun Controversy: Telangana DGP Comments on Actor and Mohan Babu Case

The ongoing controversy involving actor Allu Arjun has become a hot topic of discussion in the Telugu states. The issue started when Revanth Reddy made remarks in the assembly, which led to Allu Arjun (Bunny) holding a press conference on Saturday evening to condemn those comments.

In response, Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender also addressed the situation. Speaking at the inauguration of a Bharosa Kendra in Kothapalli, Karimnagar, the DGP made indirect remarks that appeared to target the actor. He emphasized that while the state is not against anyone personally, citizen safety is the priority over everything else.

He added, “The safety and security of citizens are more important than anything else. Movie promotions are not more important than the safety of the people. Such incidents are not good for public security.” The DGP further stated that action would be taken if any complaints were received regarding the matter.

Additionally, Jitender spoke about the ongoing investigation into the Mohan Babu case, where a family dispute has led to allegations of the actor attacking a journalist. The investigation into this matter is still underway.