Hyderabad Wild Hearts Pub Raided, 17 Women Arrested for Obscene Acts

Hyderabad police conducted a surprise raid on Wild Hearts Pub in Chaitanyapuri on Saturday night, uncovering a series of serious violations by the pub management. Authorities stated that the establishment was operating beyond permitted hours and organizing objectionable entertainment activities.

According to police, the pub owners had allegedly brought in young women from Mumbai to perform indecent and semi-nude dances aimed at attracting customers. These performances, along with other unauthorized entertainment events, were conducted in violation of public decency and licensing laws.

During the raid, police detained 17 women, recorded their details, and began questioning them as part of the ongoing investigation. In addition, the pub owner and several customers present at the time were also reportedly taken into custody.

Officials noted that the pub had been conducting vulgar performances and encouraging immoral activities, which sparked local outrage. Residents of the area have demanded strict action against such illegal nightlife operations and called for stronger enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Chaitanyapuri police have registered a case and confirmed that a deeper investigation is underway. Sources indicate that strict legal action is likely to be taken against the pub management. The incident has caused a major stir in the locality.