Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to Begin Filming This March

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his intense and hard-hitting storytelling, is all set to push the boundaries further with Spirit, starring Prabhas. Following the massive success of Animal, this upcoming project promises to deliver a whole new level of action and intensity.

For the first time, Prabhas will don the role of a fierce police officer, and speculations are rife that he might be playing a dual role. Industry insiders reveal that his character in Spirit will be nothing short of a game-changer, presenting him in a never-before-seen avatar. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the helm, expectations are soaring, and trade analysts are already predicting record-breaking box office numbers.

Shooting Schedule and Pre-Production Updates

Currently in its pre-production phase, Spirit has faced some delays in its shooting schedule. Originally planned to go on floors last year, the film’s production was postponed due to unforeseen reasons. However, fresh reports suggest that the makers are now gearing up for a grand launch with a pooja ceremony in March, followed by regular shooting from summer.

Jakarta Shoot and Look Test Preparations

According to the latest updates, Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently discussed a look test shoot with Prabhas, which is expected to take place soon. Additionally, the film’s first schedule is reportedly planned in Jakarta, Indonesia, where crucial police action sequences will be filmed. The director has already conducted a location recce, finalizing key spots for the shoot.

