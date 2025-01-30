Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli to Shoot SSMB29 in Kenya, Factory in Hyderabad as Key Locations

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently shared a playful moment on social media, where he humorously took away Mahesh Babu’s passport, ensuring the superstar remains focused on their much-anticipated collaboration, SSMB29. Known for his love of international vacations, Mahesh Babu frequently travels abroad, often embarking on 10 to 15 trips per year.

However, the actor has made a promise to Rajamouli that he will refrain from taking any vacations during the shooting of their upcoming globe-trotting action thriller. The team is now gearing up to begin production on the highly anticipated project.

Rajamouli has already locked in two primary filming locations for SSMB29: the breathtaking forests of Kenya and a defunct aluminum factory in Lingampally, Hyderabad. While Rajamouli previously relied on the iconic Ramoji Film City for elaborate sets, he has now developed a preference for using the vast, vacant land of the Lingampally aluminum factory, bringing a fresh, dynamic approach to the project’s production design.

With filming about to commence, fans can expect an exciting adventure thriller featuring stunning visuals and captivating action sequences. Stay tuned for more updates on this ambitious collaboration between the legendary director and the superstar actor!

