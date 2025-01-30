Pushpa 2 Takes Over Netflix India's Social Media

In a bold move, Netflix India has rewritten its bio on all social media platforms to read "This page is under Pushpa's Rule." This unprecedented step is part of the streaming giant's promotional campaign for the much-awaited premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

This is the first time Netflix India has ever changed its bio to include a mention of a movie released on its platform. The aggressive marketing push highlights how important Pushpa 2 is and how excited everyone is to finally watch it on streaming platforms.

Further to the hype, a special promo featuring Allu Arjun has been created for a Netflix promotion. In the promotional video, the genre master humorously says that he is "loading" on Netflix and then speaks his iconic line, "Netflix ante fire ankuntira…Wildfire!!!". This highly conceited advertisement has become viral on social media within no time and much has been said about the film's release date.

The sheer scale of Netflix's investment in Pushpa 2's streaming rights is evident in the platform's innovative marketing approach. Following its phenomenal theatrical run, which garnered over Rs. 1700 crores, Pushpa is poised to replicate its success in the streaming realm. With its global premiere on Netflix, the film will reach an even broader audience, further cementing its cult status.

The film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Sukumar, is available on Netflix with 23 minutes of additional footage. Fans who missed out on these extra scenes in theatres are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch them on the streaming platform.

So on, anticipation that has reached the fever pitch likely make Pushpa 2 hit the top rankings of Netflix Worldwide in no time. This non-stop juggernaut of a movie continues to destroy records and transcend expectations, having left an imprint on the film world.

Load? Fully loaded. Pushpa 2? Reloaded 🔥💪 Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded version with 23 extra minutes on Netflix, out now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon.#Pushpa2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/7eC5jqkk98 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 30, 2025

