Sreeleela Makes Her Kollywood Debut with Sivakarthikeyan

After gaining popularity in Tollywood, actress Sreeleela is now making her Tamil film debut. Known for her roles in several high-budget Telugu films, she stars in the movie Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. Sudha is a well known director, famous for her works such as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra with Suriya and Guru with Venkatesh.

In Parasakthi, Sreeleela plays the lead female role in a retro character set in the past. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, marking his 25th film as a hero. The makers recently revealed the film’s title and teaser. Parasakthi is set in old Madras and focuses on student politics. Alongside Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan, the movie also features actors Atharva and Ravi Mohan.

The teaser ends with Sivakarthikeyan standing on top of a college building, calling for a revolution. Earlier, Sreeleela had declined a special song in Vijay’s GOAT and chose a more prominent role for her Tamil debut. According to a producer, her decision to start with a film starring a big Kollywood actor like Sivakarthikeyan will serve as the perfect launch pad for her Tamil career, where her acting and dancing skills will shine.