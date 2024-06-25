No Promotions for Kalki 2898 AD in Telugu States?

Rebel Star Prabhas's upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has been trending on social media, and advance bookings are exceptional. Despite the buzz and big budget, the film's promotions seem muted.

A pre-release event in Mumbai saw Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in attendance, but there haven't been any media interactions since. Only recorded interviews have been released. With just two days to go before release on this Thursday, it remains to be seen if the makers will hold any special events, especially in Hyderabad.

Industry speculation suggests the team might not be promoting the dystopian epic action drama due to a lack of confidence in its content despite all the hype and hoopla. Only time will tell how Kalki 2898 AD performs at the box office. But the pre-release talk in the industry is that the makers are not highly confident.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

