Kalki 2898 AD: First Review Is Here

Jun 25, 2024, 09:19 IST
prabhas-kalki 2898-ad-first-review-rating - Sakshi Post

Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens in just two days. Advance booking tickets are open, and the response seems greatly promising. For fans eagerly awaiting reviews, here is what film critic Umair Sandhu has to say:

"First Review: #Kalki2898AD from Censor Board. It's high on style but low on substance. The wafer-thin plot fails to deliver entertainment value, making it a disappointing experience."

Sandhu suggests the film may lead to losses for distributors.

Two trailers for Kalki 2898 AD haven't garnered much excitement, and the reviews seem to reflect those initial impressions.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film releases on June 27th, 2024.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
kalki 2898 ad movie first review
kalki first review
Advertisement
Back to Top