Samsung builds AI chip infrastructure used in more efficient computing

Seoul, June 25 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it has completed building infrastructure to produce faster and more efficient chips for artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

The infrastructure for so-called compute express link (CXL) technology was built at Samsung Memory Research Center in Hwaseong, about 45 kms south of Seoul, the company said in a statement.

The CXL technology allows an efficient operation among computer processing units, accelerators and memory chips. It is considered next-generation memory technology following high-bandwidth memory, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said the infrastructure was certified by Red Hat, a US software company.

Song Taek-sang, head of the new DRAM solution development team at Samsung Electronics, said the company's partnership with "Red Hat is able to deliver CXL memory products with enhanced reliability to our customers."

"Through our continued collaboration spanning software and hardware, we will remain at the forefront of developing innovative memory solutions as well as the CXL ecosystem," Song said in the statement.

