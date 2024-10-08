Nagarjuna's Statement Recorded in Court: Demands Action Against Minister

Nagarjuna Demands Criminal Action Against Minister Konda Surekha

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna appeared before the Nampally Court today in connection with a defamation case filed against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. The actor alleged that the Minister's derogatory remarks caused harm to his family's reputation.

"Minister's Comments Caused Mental Agony"

Nagarjuna stated that Minister Konda Surekha's comments on his son Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha were unacceptable and caused immense mental agony to his family. He claimed that the Minister's remarks were false and motivated by political malice.

"Our Family's Reputation Has Been Tarnished"

The actor emphasized that his family has earned a good reputation through their contributions to the film industry and social service initiatives. He pointed out that they have received national awards and enjoy widespread public admiration.

Demand for Criminal Action

Nagarjuna demanded that criminal action be taken against Minister Konda Surekha for her defamatory comments, which were widely broadcast on television channels and published in newspapers.

Court Proceedings

The court recorded Nagarjuna's statement and adjourned the hearing to a later date. The actor was accompanied by his wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, and actress Supriya Yarlagadda.

This incident highlights the growing concern over politicians' verbal attacks on celebrities and the need for accountability.



