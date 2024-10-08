Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Her Relationship with Samantha

Sobhita Dhulipala, the talented actress known for her roles in Telugu cinema and the hit web series Made in Heaven, has been making headlines recently due to her engagement to actor Naga Chaitanya. However, it's her heartfelt words about her sister Samantha that have truly captured the spotlight.

A Bond Beyond Family Ties

Sobhita affectionately described Samantha as her "real soulmate" rather than just a family member, showcasing the depth of their sisterly love. The duo's strong bond was evident as Sobhita expressed her joy over Samantha's recent wedding, marking a new chapter in her life.

Also read: Priyanka Mohan's Cherry Cherry Charm

Balancing Career and Family

Despite her hectic schedule, Sobhita prioritizes her family ties. Her engagement to Naga Chaitanya, announced on August 8, 2024, after a two-year courtship, has garnered significant attention. Sobhita revealed that the intimate ceremony was everything she had imagined – warm, personal, and sans ostentatious décor.



Also read: Nagarjuna's Statement Recorded in Court: Demands Action Against Minister