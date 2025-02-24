Samantha Names Her Favorite Actresses in the Film Industry!

Southern sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged with her fans through an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the interactive session, one fan asked her about the best actress in the film industry.

In response, Samantha gave a heartfelt shoutout to several talented performers, acknowledging their dedication and risk-taking spirit. She said, "This is a shoutout to some of the best performances in no particular order. I love these women, I love the work they are doing, and I love that they are taking risks. It's not easy, so just huge, huge respect for Parvati in Ullozhukku, Nazaria in Sookshma Darshini, Sai Pallavi in Amaran, Alia Bhatt in Jigra, and Ananya Panday in CTRL. These guys are just amazing, rockstars."

Samantha also expressed admiration for the cast of All We Imagine as Light, particularly Kani and Divya Prabha. "Amazing, amazing performances," she noted, adding that she eagerly looks forward to their upcoming projects.

Samantha’s Journey into Silence and Meditation

Apart from discussing cinema, Samantha recently shared insights into her personal growth and well-being. She revealed that she had embarked on a Silence Sadhna, a three-day retreat in complete silence, without a phone or communication.

Posting a picture of a card labeled Silence, she wrote, "Three days in silence. No phone. No communication. Just me for company." Reflecting on the experience, she added, "Somehow, being alone with ourselves has become one of the scariest things. Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend you try it? A million times, yes."

Samantha has also been vocal about the importance of meditation in her daily life. Sharing a video of herself meditating, she wrote, "If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. Sit in silence, focus on your breath, or follow a guided meditation on YouTube. There’s no right or wrong way, nothing formal — just the simple act of tuning in."

She described meditation as her "anchor," helping her reconnect with inner peace. "For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within."

Samantha’s journey of self-discovery and appreciation for strong female performers continues to inspire her fans, reinforcing her as not just a powerhouse actress but also a role model for mindfulness and self-care.