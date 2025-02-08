Naga Chaitanya on Divorce with Samantha: It was Mutual Decision

In a recent conversation on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya addressed his highly publicized divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor shared his thoughts on the decision to part ways, the mutual respect they share, and how they have both moved on in their lives.

Naga Chaitanya emphasized that the decision to divorce was a mutual one, made after due consideration and with immense respect for each other. He expressed his desire for the audience and media to respect their privacy and not sensationalize the issue.

The actor also reflected on his personal experience of coming from a broken family and how it has shaped his perspective on relationships. He confessed that he thinks 1000 times before breaking a relationship, knowing the repercussions it can have.

Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 and separated in 2021. Although they are divorced, Naga Chaitanya claims that they have great respect for each other and each has moved on in their lives. Naga Chaitanya fell in love again, and now he is married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

During the conversation, Naga Chaitanya appealed to the audience to be positive about his dynamic with Samantha. He claimed that they have both moved gracefully and respectfully towards each other. He asked for a reason why he was being treated like a criminal for a decision made mutually and with respect.

The candid conversation by the actor opens up about his personal life and his experiences with relationships. Through his thoughts and feelings, Naga Chaitanya hopes to end the speculation and gossip surrounding his divorce and move on with his life.

