Thandel Day-1 Box Office Collections: Naga Chaitanya's Film Earns Rs 10 Crore

Naga Chaitanya's Telugu romantic action thriller movie, Thandel, has emerged as a powerful comeback for the Telugu hero as he witnessed back-to-back box office failures. The movie that was released on February 7 has reunited Naga Chaitanya with actress Sai Pallavi after the superhit Love Story.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel had a good opening at the box office, collecting ₹10 crore on Day 1. The movie did ₹9.8 crore in its original Telugu language, ₹15 lakh in Hindi, and ₹5 lakh in Tamil language. This is promising for the movie, which has been creating good buzz pre-release.

Still, it must be said that Thandel cannot be Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening. Love Story (2021) remains the biggest grosser for the actor, which minted around 10.50 crores gross on its first day. Nevertheless, Thandel's opening day collection is a positive sign for the movie's overall performance.

In terms of occupancy, Thandel saw a 53.58% Telugu occupancy on Friday, while its Hindi occupancy was at 9.13%. These numbers indicate that the movie has generated a good amount of interest among audiences.

According to reports, the Telugu state business of the movie is around ₹27.50 crore, with the Nizam area business being around ₹10.50 crore. The rest of India's business is at ₹3.50 crore, and overseas business is locked at ₹6 crore, for a total worldwide theatrical business of ₹37 crore.

Thandel's story is about the plight of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters while on a routine fishing trip. The film is an action-drama that deals with themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism. The makers feel that the film will join the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success.

The Telugu-language movie is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner Geetha Arts. It is directed by renowned filmmaker Chandu Mondeti. Devi Sri Prasad's chart-topping music is making waves online, with songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa going viral.

The opening day box office collection from Thandel may seem impressive since the occupancy ratio of the latter part of Friday afternoon and complete night shows as well as many daytime shows over the weekend in booking went high due to its spectacular narration and scintillating chart-toppers.

