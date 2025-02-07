Maryade Prashne OTT: Kannada Revenge Drama Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Kannada film Maryade Prashne, a gripping revenge family drama, is now available for streaming. After its theatrical release last November, the film can now be watched on Prime Video.

The announcement was made by the director on social media, where he wrote, "Missed Maryade Prashne in theaters? Don’t worry! Catch it now on Amazon Prime and experience the magic! #MaryadePrashne #NowStreaming."

The story revolves around a middle-class family and highlights the tough challenges they face as they struggle to survive. It centers on the lives of three friends Suri, Manja, and Sathish showing their personal journeys and the hardships they endure in a difficult world. The film explores themes of family, revenge, and survival in a harsh environment.

Maryade Prashne stars Rakesh Adiga, Sunil Raoh, Poornachandra Mysore, Teju Belawadi, Prabhu Mundkur, Rekha Kudligi, and Shine Shetty in important roles. Directed by Nagaraj Somayaji and produced by Sakkath Studio, the movie brings a gripping and emotional story to the screen.